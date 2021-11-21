SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SOFI stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,222,331 shares of company stock worth $235,022,930 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,563 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,259,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

