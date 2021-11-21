Guggenheim Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $410.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

