Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price to $35.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE FMS opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

