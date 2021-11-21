Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

