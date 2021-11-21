Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 442,238 Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 442,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.88% of Luby’s worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUB stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Luby’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

