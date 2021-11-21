JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 226,754 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

