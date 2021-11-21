JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $30,000 in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 46.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOR opened at $45.75 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

