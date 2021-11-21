JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $33,000 in VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Egypt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get VanEck Egypt Index ETF alerts:

Shares of EGPT stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. VanEck Egypt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Egypt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Egypt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.