LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

