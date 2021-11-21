Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.58.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
