Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

