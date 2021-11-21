Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

