Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 24.3%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Lithium Chile in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

