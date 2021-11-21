Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

