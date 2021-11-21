Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

