Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 14.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.