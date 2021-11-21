Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearSign Technologies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

CLIR stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

