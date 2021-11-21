Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ZWS opened at $37.90 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

