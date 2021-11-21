VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $6,383,984.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,914 shares of company stock valued at $29,608,571 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.