Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $21.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.