Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

XPOF stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

