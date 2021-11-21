Critical Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.36 -$80.53 million $2.60 12.35 First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 1.03 $29.57 million $4.12 6.49

First Savings Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% First Savings Financial Group 15.92% 17.17% 1.65%

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats First Savings Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

