$732.51 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce sales of $732.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.56 million to $768.20 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

