Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $369.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected earnings. Abiomed’s regulatory approvals are also encouraging. Expansion of gross margin also bodes well. Continued strength in its Impella product line and favorable market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) also raise our optimism. Solid global foothold is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Over the past year, Abiomed has outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are disappointing. Contraction of operating margin also does not bode well. A lowered full-year revenue outlook also raises our apprehension. Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $339.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.94. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $254.41 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $7,620,488. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

