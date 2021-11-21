Morgan Stanley Increases Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $16.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 55.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 30.63. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 9.69 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

