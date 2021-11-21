Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE IGT opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 111.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 265,549 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

