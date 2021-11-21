Barclays Trims Informa (LON:INF) Target Price to GBX 640

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 616 ($8.05).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.72) on Thursday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 534.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.73.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.