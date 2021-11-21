Keller Group’s (KLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 902 ($11.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £652.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 949.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 889.43. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 609 ($7.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

