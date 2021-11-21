Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £845.84 million and a PE ratio of 21.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

