Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FUTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,450 ($45.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,595.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,283.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

