Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 6.2%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 13,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,583,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

