Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 6.2%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 13,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,583,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
