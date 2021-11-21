Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 240.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 9951604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.20 ($3.09).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.07. The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 160.53.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

