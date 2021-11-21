T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.39

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.39 and last traded at $115.57, with a volume of 69115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

