Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 11,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 701,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

