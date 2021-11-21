Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.76. 906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,348. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

