Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Expands By 45.9%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PFDR opened at $9.96 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $981,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $683,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,870,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.