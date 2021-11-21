Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Grows By 44.9%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of FEN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

