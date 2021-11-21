CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

