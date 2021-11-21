Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $430.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.52 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $322.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.