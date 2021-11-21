$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

NYSE HES opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hess by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.