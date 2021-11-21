JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.20 ($26.36).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

JCDecaux stock opened at €23.14 ($26.30) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.42. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

