Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.
Shares of INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.12. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.