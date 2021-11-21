Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.12. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

