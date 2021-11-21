Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $535.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $530.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.94.

PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.68. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $287.12 and a 1 year high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

