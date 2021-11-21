Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $210.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.