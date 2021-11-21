Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on the stock.

LON:ERM opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -934.55. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1-year low of GBX 867.33 ($11.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,047.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

