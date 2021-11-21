Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRST. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 713.38. The company has a market cap of £899.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.