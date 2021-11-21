Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRST. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 713.38. The company has a market cap of £899.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

