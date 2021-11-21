Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,545.64. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total value of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

