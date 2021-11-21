Biffa’s (BIFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Biffa stock opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.66) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 340.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02. Biffa has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In other Biffa news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

