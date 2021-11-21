Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COVTY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($80.68) to €72.00 ($81.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Covestro has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

