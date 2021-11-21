Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of MLSS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.