Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

